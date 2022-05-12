First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 5,407.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 717,275 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Two Harbors Investment worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $79,330,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,195,000 after purchasing an additional 397,333 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 670,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after acquiring an additional 528,592 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,717,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 277,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.