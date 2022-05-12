First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,841,135 Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841,135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.86% of Asensus Surgical worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 469,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 168,647 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

ASXC opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Asensus Surgical ( NYSE:ASXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 34.04% and a negative net margin of 890.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Research analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director David Bruce Milne purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 393,000 shares of company stock worth $245,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

