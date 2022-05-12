First Trust Advisors LP Buys 3,569 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Employers worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 86,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIG. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.10. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

