First Trust Advisors LP Buys 7,594 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,323 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,025. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

