First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Trustmark worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Trustmark stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

