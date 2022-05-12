First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

