First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 532.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,806 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Air Transport Services Group worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after acquiring an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,924 shares of company stock valued at $346,388. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

