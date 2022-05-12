First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,531 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Buckle worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 641.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $380.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

