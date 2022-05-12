First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $143.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.69 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

