First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 388.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Columbia Financial worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger acquired 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLBK. Compass Point downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 29.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

