First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 228.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 357,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

