First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.11 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,791 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Summit Materials worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

