First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.21 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of National Beverage worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of FIZZ opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.92. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $64.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. National Beverage’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

National Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.