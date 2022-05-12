First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.60 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of PROG worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRG. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

