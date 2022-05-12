First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.67 Million Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of WSFS Financial worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 672,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 237,309 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 175,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,705 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 419.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

