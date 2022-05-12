First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.71 Million Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 240.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of California Resources worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock worth $48,987,398. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

NYSE:CRC opened at $39.93 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

About California Resources (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.