First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 673,815 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 270,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 263,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 255,671 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

SFM opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

