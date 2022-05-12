First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.73 Million Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GCP. StockNews.com began coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.