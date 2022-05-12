First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.80 Million Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Veritex worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Veritex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,815 shares of company stock worth $659,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VBTX opened at $32.08 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

