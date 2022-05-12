First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of PJT Partners worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

