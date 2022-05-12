First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Cohen & Steers worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,824,000 after purchasing an additional 194,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 105,537 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 582.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after buying an additional 62,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.43.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

