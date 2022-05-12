First Trust Advisors LP Invests $4.29 Million in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Cadence Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

