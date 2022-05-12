First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $103,772,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,328,000 after purchasing an additional 464,178 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,076,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 523,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global-e Online Profile (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.