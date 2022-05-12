First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 227,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Everi as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. Roth Capital began coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

