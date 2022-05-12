First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

NYSE:LC opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LC shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $472,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.