First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 26,144 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Axos Financial worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AX shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

