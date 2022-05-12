First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 37,767 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of NuStar Energy worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of NS opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.14.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

