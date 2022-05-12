First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 59,305 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,305 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

