First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of iStar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iStar by 239.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iStar during the third quarter valued at $201,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in iStar during the third quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iStar during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iStar during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

iStar stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

