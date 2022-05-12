First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 234,050 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 234,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Petco Health and Wellness at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $136,359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,428,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 156.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,412,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 862,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth $20,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

WOOF opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

