First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 221.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 624,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.22. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

