First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,636,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 367,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 108,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

