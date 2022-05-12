First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000.

RNP opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

