First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Banner worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

