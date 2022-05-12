First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 114,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $791.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

