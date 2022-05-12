First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,613 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of M/I Homes worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MHO stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 4.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

