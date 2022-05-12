First Trust Advisors LP Sells 26,189 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,189 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Boston Properties stock opened at $109.16 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

