First Trust Advisors LP Sells 35,425 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,425 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of PRA Group worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PRA Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.28. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,526,243.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

