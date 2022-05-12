First Trust Advisors LP Sells 41,706 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,706 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Cogent Communications worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 534.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

