First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,311 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 39,264 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $17.46 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

