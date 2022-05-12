First Trust Advisors LP Takes $4.54 Million Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.56% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $385,000.

EWW stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

