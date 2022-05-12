First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,618,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

