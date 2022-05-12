First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,069 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

