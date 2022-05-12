Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 540,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 330,632 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $5,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 153.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 167,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 237.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 206,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 145,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

GNK stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.34%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $226,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

