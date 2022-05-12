Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,375 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.5% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $59,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

