Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $94,106,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 284.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

