GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,831,000. Apple comprises about 6.4% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average of $165.47. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

