Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Dolan acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 141,000 shares of company stock worth $140,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,151.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

