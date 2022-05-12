Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,083 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 34,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

