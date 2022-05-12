HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) by 247.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of HF Foods Group worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

HFFG stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $271.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

